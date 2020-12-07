6PR
Bad online shopping habits cost Australians more than $400 a year

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Bad online shopping habits cost Australians more than $400 a year

New research by MyState Bank has revealed bad online shopping habits are costing Australians more than $400 each year.

General Manager of Customer Experience from MyState Bank Heather McGovern spoke with 6PR’s Gareth Parker this morning.

“It’s costing Australians on average about $424 each year on stuff that they didn’t really need to be spending money on,” she said.

She told Gareth the most expensive habits include, buying more items to get free shipping, and failing to return unwanted items.

“Buying stuff that turns up, it’s not quite the right size, it’s not quite the right colour, and you can’t be bothered returning it.”

Heather recommends to “just wait” before you hit pay to avoid overspending.

“Sometimes the shine of those items may have warn off,” she said.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

News
