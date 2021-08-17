‘Back to the middle ages’: Former SAS soldier reacts to ‘disturbing’ Taliban takeover

Former SAS soldier Peter Tinley says any gains made in Afghanistan will be lost in months and years to come.

The Taliban has taken the nation’s capital, and is already beginning to enforce a new regime in the country.

17-year army veteran and State MP Peter Tinley said the progress of the last 20 years will soon be forgotten.

“It’s deeply disturbing and sad, but entirely predictable,” he told Gareth Parker.

“What we have done now in 20 years has raised the hopes particularly of women in Afghanistan, and really we have sent them back to the middle ages, that is morally reprehensible as far as I’m concerned.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)