Back to school: Post-lockdown rules explained

2 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Back to school: Post-lockdown rules explained

The Education Minister has confirmed schools do have a supply of masks if a student or teacher requires one.

If WA exits lockdown this evening term one will begin on Monday, primary school students don’t require masks but secondary school students do.

Education Minister Sue Ellery told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett the Education Department has a stockpile of masks which was prepared last year.

“In the event that a student or staff member does not have a mask, or the strap breaks during the course of the day, we have provided masks to all schools public and private,” she said.

Teachers must wear a mask but can take it off while conducting lessons.

“If they need to take the mask off to communicate directly with their students they can do that.”

Parent will be able to drop their children off and enter school sites, unlike last year’s lockdown restrictions.

“Schools already have very stringent sign in requirements.”

Large school assemblies will be cancelled for at least the next week.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

