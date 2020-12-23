Baby rescued from hot car in Myalup

A six-month-old baby has been rescued from a hot car in Myalup after a mother accidently locked the child in the vehicle.

Truck driver Sean told 6PR Afternoons the mother was desperately trying to find someone to get into the car, after it automatically locked.

“She was distraught, she was pretty upset as you would be,” he said.

Sean used a socket-set to break the rear driver-side widow and get the baby out.

Temperatures reached up to 37 degrees in Myalup today.

“In the car would have been another 10 or 15 degrees, no doubt,” Sean said.

Sean shared his story with 6PR listeners to remind people of the dangers of children being left in hot cars.

“Be careful out there parents.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)