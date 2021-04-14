Baby found dead in northern suburbs school

The Major Crime Division is investigating a baby’s death after the body of an 11-month-old was found at a northern suburbs school overnight.

Police were called to Kingsway Christian College in Darch just before 6pm.

6PR and Nine News reporter Lucy McLeod was at the scene this morning.

“Paramedics were called at 5.45pm, they were quickly dispatched and there was a huge police presences here overnight,” she said.

“Major Crime and forensics spent the night scouring the school, they were particularly focused on a classroom and a white van.”

The white van has since been towed from the scene.

Police have confirmed a person is assisting them with their inquiries.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

