AWU welcomes multibillion-dollar rescue package for oil refineries

A multibillion-dollar rescue package for Australia’s two remaining oil refineries will be unveiled by the federal government today.

It’s designed to shore up the nation’s fuel supply, by providing support to the country’s last two oil refineries.

National secretary of the Australian Workers Union, Daniel Walton, told Gareth Parker the $2.4 billion package will be a welcome boost for Viva Energy in Victoria and Ampol’s Lytton facility in Brisbane.

“Today’s announcement gives some certainty to them that we can continue to have some sovereign capability in this country to continue producing fuel, to keep our nation going in good times and in bad.”

More than $300 million will also be spent to improve fuel quality.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)