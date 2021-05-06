Australia’s travel ban to be tested in the Federal Court

A conservative thinktank is challenging the Morrison government’s controls on people leaving Australia.

The challenge from Liberty Works is before the full bench of the Federal Court today and deliberations are expected to take several weeks.

Liberty Works president Andrew Cooper said the group is not challenging limits on returning travellers, but everyone should have the right to leave Australia if they choose.

“We are convinced that the Health Minister Greg Hunt doesn’t have the powers under the act to enforce these bans on outbound flights,” he told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett.

“If we win, we get the immediate benefit, Australians get the immediate benefit of that win and they will be able to fly overseas as soon as that judgement is made.”

It’s the first time the government’s travel limitations are being tested in court.

Senior government figures have cited the Biosecurity Act as the basis for the assessment process which has seen over 70,000 travel requests rejected, even for those seeking to leave on compassionate grounds.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)