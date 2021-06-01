6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australia’s most significant photographic..

Australia’s most significant photographic collection goes under the hammer

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Australia’s most significant photographic collection goes under the hammer

One of Australia’s most significant photographic collections dating back to 1880 is going under the hammer.

About 100,000 items including 10,000 glass negatives were passed down to family of the founders of the Rose Stereograph Company, Australia’s first photographic postcard business.

Lloyds Auctions chief operations officer Lee Hames told Gareth Parker the collection shows some incredible moments in Australia’s history.

“The glass plate negative of landing at Anzac, and as far as we can tell, and we can zoom in very far, there is not a fallen soldier on the beach in this image,” he said.

“It includes Ned and Dan Kelly’s armor while they were at trial in 1880 and we think the first photo of the queen.”

To view the collection visit the Lloyds Auctions website.

Press PLAY to hear more about the auction 

(Photo: Supplied.)

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882