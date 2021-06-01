Australia’s most significant photographic collection goes under the hammer

One of Australia’s most significant photographic collections dating back to 1880 is going under the hammer.

About 100,000 items including 10,000 glass negatives were passed down to family of the founders of the Rose Stereograph Company, Australia’s first photographic postcard business.

Lloyds Auctions chief operations officer Lee Hames told Gareth Parker the collection shows some incredible moments in Australia’s history.

“The glass plate negative of landing at Anzac, and as far as we can tell, and we can zoom in very far, there is not a fallen soldier on the beach in this image,” he said.

“It includes Ned and Dan Kelly’s armor while they were at trial in 1880 and we think the first photo of the queen.”

(Photo: Supplied.)