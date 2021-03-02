6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australia’s most dangerous venomous..

Australia’s most dangerous venomous animal revealed

6 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Australia’s most dangerous venomous animal revealed

Australia has a reputation for being home to deadly creatures, but our most dangerous venomous creature may come as a surprise.

It’s not a snake, nor a spider — it’s the bee.

Bee stings result in the most hospitalisations and deaths of any venomous plant or animal in the country.

Data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reveals more than a quarter of hospitalisations after contact with venomous animals and plants in 2017-18 related to bee stings.

Of the 3520 hospitalisations due to venomous animals in that year, 927 were from bee stings.

There were 19 deaths from venomous animals and plants during 2017-18.

Twelve were from bee and wasp stings, while seven were due to snake bites.

Spider bites accounted for one-fifth of all venomous bite and sting related hospitalisations.

Click play to hear more on 6PR Breakfast. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882