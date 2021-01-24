First COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Australia

Australia has approved its first COVID-19 vaccine.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration this morning granted provisional approval for the Pfizer vaccine to be given to people aged 16 and older.

The TGA says “this vaccine meets the high safety, efficacy and quality standards required for use in Australia”.

The jab has “been shown to prevent COVID-19 however it is not yet known whether it prevents transmission or asymptomatic disease”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the first vaccinations are expected to be delivered in late February.

“We are looking at late February instead of mid February now, because of the challenges that we have seen in the production and delivery for both AZ and Pfizer around the world,” he said.

“Our priority has always been to keep Australians safe and protect lives and livelihoods.

“Today’s approval is another big step forward for our community, particularly in the protection of our most vulnerable people.”

Frontline workers will be the first to be vaccinated followed by aged care staff, seniors and other vulnerable communities.

