Australia’s expert immunisation panel recommends raising AstraZeneca age limit

Australia’s expert immunisation panel has changed its recommendation on who should receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) now recommends AstraZeneca only be given to people aged 60 and above.

Previously, ATAGI recommended AstraZeneca for over 50s.

The advice was handed to the federal government yesterday, but no decision has yet been made on whether to alter the vaccine rollout.