6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australia’s border closure to..

Australia’s border closure to India slammed as ‘knee jerk reaction’

59 mins ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Australia’s border closure to India slammed as ‘knee jerk reaction’

The president of the Indian Society of WA says suspending flights from the sub-continent due to an explosion of COVID-19 infections is an overreaction.

It’s estimated 9,000 stranded Australians are trying to return home, as the country continues to record more than 300,000 cases a day.

Supriya Guha told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett there has to be some sympathy shown to those trying to get home.

“These people are there, not to have fun, they are obviously there for a reason,” he said.

“We should not be judging them.

“They are the citizens of Australia and we need to do something to bring them home as soon as possible.”

The Commonwealth has stopped all incoming flights from India until at least May 15.

“It is a little bit of a knee jerk reaction,” Mr Guha said.

“There has to be a way of prioritising the special cases.

“Three weeks is okay, but if this gets extended beyond that people will really get in distress.”

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882