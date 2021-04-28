Australia’s border closure to India slammed as ‘knee jerk reaction’

The president of the Indian Society of WA says suspending flights from the sub-continent due to an explosion of COVID-19 infections is an overreaction.

It’s estimated 9,000 stranded Australians are trying to return home, as the country continues to record more than 300,000 cases a day.

Supriya Guha told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett there has to be some sympathy shown to those trying to get home.

“These people are there, not to have fun, they are obviously there for a reason,” he said.

“We should not be judging them.

“They are the citizens of Australia and we need to do something to bring them home as soon as possible.”

The Commonwealth has stopped all incoming flights from India until at least May 15.

“It is a little bit of a knee jerk reaction,” Mr Guha said.

“There has to be a way of prioritising the special cases.

“Three weeks is okay, but if this gets extended beyond that people will really get in distress.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)