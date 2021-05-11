6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australia’s ageing population and..

Australia’s ageing population and the secret to living to 100

3 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Australia’s ageing population and the secret to living to 100

Australia’s ageing population is expected to grow in the next few decades, according to the Council of the Ageing WA.

Speaking with Millsy on Tuesday, CEO Christine Allen said more and more Australians are living until they are 100.

“In 1953, the year the Queen was crowned, 40 people in Australia received a telegram from the Queen, we are anticipating that in 30 years from now over 26,000 Australians will reach the age of 100.”

She said the key to living a long life is to adopt an active lifestyle.

“The reality is for most of us, the mind stays sharp and it’s the body that starts to give up,” she said.

“We are advocating the absolute importance of people staying physically and socially active.”

Press PLAY to hear more 

 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882