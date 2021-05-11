Australia’s ageing population and the secret to living to 100

Australia’s ageing population is expected to grow in the next few decades, according to the Council of the Ageing WA.

Speaking with Millsy on Tuesday, CEO Christine Allen said more and more Australians are living until they are 100.

“In 1953, the year the Queen was crowned, 40 people in Australia received a telegram from the Queen, we are anticipating that in 30 years from now over 26,000 Australians will reach the age of 100.”

She said the key to living a long life is to adopt an active lifestyle.

“The reality is for most of us, the mind stays sharp and it’s the body that starts to give up,” she said.

“We are advocating the absolute importance of people staying physically and socially active.”

