Australians free to travel to New Zealand without quarantine

WA’s border is once again down for all states and territories and international travel is back.

After more than 12 months Australians can now travel to New Zealand without needing permission to leave the country or having to quarantine upon return.

The Trans-Tasman travel bubble came into effect overnight providing relief to thousands of families separated during the pandemic.

Under the new regime New Zealand will be treated like any other state or territory.

Travellers will need a G2G pass to enter WA under controlled border protocols.

The first direct flight from Auckland is due to land at Perth Airport at 2pm today.

Meanwhile, WA’s border with Queensland also came down overnight.

The sunshine state is the first jurisdiction to only need 14-days of no community transmission for the border to ease, under new measures introduced by the state government.