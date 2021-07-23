6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australian TV legend John ‘Strop’..

Australian TV legend John ‘Strop’ Cornell dies aged 80

7 hours ago
Gareth Parker & Steve Mills
Article image for Australian TV legend John ‘Strop’ Cornell dies aged 80

Australian TV and film legend John “Strop” Cornell has died at the age of 80.

Best known as the man behind Paul Hogan’s success, Cornell passed away peacefully this morning in Byron Bay, after a 20 year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The 80-year-old was born in Kalgoorlie in 1941 and began his journalism career in Perth for The Daily News.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford said his career took off in 1971 while working for Mike Willesee on A Current Affair, where he met Paul Hogan.

“There is no denying it he was the brains of the act,” Ford said.

“He was the person who really did make [Hogan] an international star.”

He became Hogan’s manager and later appeared on the hugely successful The Paul Hogan Show as the character Strop.

Cornell passed away with his wife and eldest daughter by his side, and his youngest daughter on the phone from the UK.

Press PLAY to hear more about the life and career of John Cornell 

Former Australian footballer and friend of Cornell, Austin Robertson Jr, paid tribute to him on Millsy at Midday.

“He was naturally very witty, he was a brilliant writer.”

Press PLAY to hear his tribute to John Cornell 

(Photo: ROSS ANTHONY WILLIS.)

Gareth Parker & Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882