Australian TV legend John ‘Strop’ Cornell dies aged 80

Australian TV and film legend John “Strop” Cornell has died at the age of 80.

Best known as the man behind Paul Hogan’s success, Cornell passed away peacefully this morning in Byron Bay, after a 20 year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The 80-year-old was born in Kalgoorlie in 1941 and began his journalism career in Perth for The Daily News.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford said his career took off in 1971 while working for Mike Willesee on A Current Affair, where he met Paul Hogan.

“There is no denying it he was the brains of the act,” Ford said.

“He was the person who really did make [Hogan] an international star.”

He became Hogan’s manager and later appeared on the hugely successful The Paul Hogan Show as the character Strop.

Cornell passed away with his wife and eldest daughter by his side, and his youngest daughter on the phone from the UK.

Former Australian footballer and friend of Cornell, Austin Robertson Jr, paid tribute to him on Millsy at Midday.

“He was naturally very witty, he was a brilliant writer.”

(Photo: ROSS ANTHONY WILLIS.)