Australian resident stranded in COVID stricken South Africa

An Australian resident stranded in South Africa is pleading for help, as the country struggles with riots, looting, and COVID.

Ron Carlisle is currently in South Africa with his wife and step-daughter, and has a job lined up in Perth but no way of getting back.

A flight has tentatively been booked for his return on the 2nd of September, however, there’s no guarantee it will go ahead as the federal government is yet to confirm if the flight will go ahead, after the international flight cap was lowered by 50 per cent.

“I’m stuck for a minimum now of six weeks and that’s not confirmed,” he said.

“I’m not earning any income at the moment so my wife is working, but that’s not going to cover everything.”

Mr Carlisle planned to return to South Africa in June for a three week period before starting his new position in Perth, but has been stuck there ever since.

South Africa has just extended their stage four lockdowns for another two weeks which includes no restaurants (takeaway only), no alcohol sales of any form, and a curfew from 9pm to 4am.

Along with the decreased cap on international arrivals, Mr Carlisle’s wife cannot renew her passport as the nation’s lockdown prohibits non-essential travel.

“Normally it would be a process of about 12 weeks to get it sorted, but now we’re in lockdown she’s not allowed to get it done,” he said.

