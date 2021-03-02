Australian music industry icon Michael Gudinski dies aged 68

Australian music industry icon Michael Gudinski has died unexpectedly.

He was 68 and is said to have died “peacefully in his sleep” overnight.

The music promoter is one of the more significant figures in Australian music history, launching the career of Kylie Minogue and several other iconic acts.

He launched Mushroom Records in 1972 at just 20 years old, and also ran Frontier Touring.

Gudinski was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2006, and always believed one of the keys to getting the best out of musicians was to let them tell their story.

He was also a passionate fan of horse racing and was a three-time Melbourne Cup winning owner, including last year’s winner Twilight Payment.