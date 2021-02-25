6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australian company introduces paid period..

Australian company introduces paid period and menopause leave

5 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Australian company introduces paid period and menopause leave

A superannuation company has introduced one of the first paid menstrual and menopause leave policies in Australia.

Future Super has introduced the policy to support female employees by ensuring their personal leave is not unduly impacted.

Chief operating officer Leigh Dunlop told 6PR’s Millsy at Midday the company hopes to remove the stigma surrounding menstruation and menopause.

“We thought it was unfair that our staff had to dip into their personal leave in order to manage the impact of their periods or menopause, which is something that happens regularly.”

The companies policy allows employees to take up to six days of paid leave per year to mange their symptoms.

“This is on top of any personal or sick leave entitlements,” Ms Dunlop said.

“This policy isn’t intended to cover all of the days an individual might need to take off due to their period or menopause, but it will reduce the need for them to dip into their sick leave.”

Future Super hope other businesses will implement the same policy to champion gender equity.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882