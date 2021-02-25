Australian company introduces paid period and menopause leave

A superannuation company has introduced one of the first paid menstrual and menopause leave policies in Australia.

Future Super has introduced the policy to support female employees by ensuring their personal leave is not unduly impacted.

Chief operating officer Leigh Dunlop told 6PR’s Millsy at Midday the company hopes to remove the stigma surrounding menstruation and menopause.

“We thought it was unfair that our staff had to dip into their personal leave in order to manage the impact of their periods or menopause, which is something that happens regularly.”

The companies policy allows employees to take up to six days of paid leave per year to mange their symptoms.

“This is on top of any personal or sick leave entitlements,” Ms Dunlop said.

“This policy isn’t intended to cover all of the days an individual might need to take off due to their period or menopause, but it will reduce the need for them to dip into their sick leave.”

Future Super hope other businesses will implement the same policy to champion gender equity.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)