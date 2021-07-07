6PR
Australia unveils flagbearers for Tokyo Olympic Game

9 hours ago
Cate Campbell and Patty Mills will carry the Australian flag at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The duo were announced as Australia’s flagbearers on Wednesday night.

Campbell will represent the country in the swimming pool, while Mills will help lead the Boomers in their quest to win Australia’s first ever male basketball medal.

