Australia secures another 20 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses

Australia has secured another 20 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

It comes after the federal government made the Pfizer jab the preferred vaccine for under 50s.

The new doses won’t arrive in Australia until the final quarter of 2021.

“We’ll obviously be doing everything we can to seek to move that forward,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

The new doses bring the total number of Pfizer doses secured by Australia to 40 million.