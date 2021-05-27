6PR
Australia Post under fire for delay in daily letter delivery restart

2 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Australia Post has flagged a delay to the resumption of daily letter deliveries.

The service was supposed to restart in July.

Communication Workers Union national president Shane Murphy told Gareth Parker he’s determined to bring daily letter drops back.

“We will be putting the pressure on, we are at the table now and talking about these issue … to ensure the community returns to every single day delivery of letters … sooner rather than later.”

Alternate day deliveries was introduced by the federal government at the peak of the pandemic last year.

“This system of every second day delivery hasn’t worked, it hasn’t worked for posties, it hasn’t worked for the community.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

