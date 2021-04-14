Australia Post Licensees Group backs Christine Holgate after senate hearing

The Australia Post Licensees Group have backed former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate after she claimed she was “humiliated” by Prime Minister Scott Morrison in an explosive hearing in Canberra yesterday.

The hearing was held after top executives at Australia Post were given expensive watches as bonuses, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison demanding Ms Holgate be sacked.

Ms Holgate claims she was forced out of the job as a result of intimidation and bullying.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett this morning, Australia Post Licensees Group executive director, Angela Cramp, said Ms Holgate has the support of hundreds of licensees.

“The Prime Minister does not have any right to be making any comments about who does or does not operate as the CEO of Australia Post,” she said.

Last year licensees from all over the country sent in $5 notes to the Prime Minister in a show of support for the former CEO to help cover the cost of the watches.

“There was something like 20,000 $5 notes sent to the Prime Minister, that’s a lot of support.”

Ms Cramp said Ms Holgate is owed an apology from the Australia Post chairman and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“If these people are not held to account then what hope does anyone else have.”

(Photo: Parliament of Australia.)