Australia needs ‘at least’ a decade to fix education slump

3 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Australia needs ‘at least’ a decade to fix education slump

It will take Australia at least a decade to address the education slump that’s seen the country drop out of the world’s top 10 educated nations, according to the federal education minister.

Despite increases in funding over time, Alan Tudge said Australia’s education levels had alarmingly gone backwards.

“A 15-year-old today would be about a year behind what a 15-year-old was 20 years ago in Australia,” Mr Tudge said on 6PR.

“It’s a really significant issue.”

Click PLAY below to hear how it’s being addressed

Liam Bartlett
EducationNews
