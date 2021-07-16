6PR
Australia ‘left behind’ as Europe proposes ban of internal combustion engines

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Australia ‘left behind’ as Europe proposes ban of internal combustion engines

The Motor Trades Association says Australia needs to start encouraging manufacturers to increase the sale of electric cars.

The European Union has announced its banning the internal combustion engine by 2035, in a bid to cut greenhouse gases in the transport sector by 90 per cent.

Motor Trades Association of WA CEO Stephen Moir said with only 28 electric models being sold in Australia and only eight of those under $60,000, Australia will get left behind.

“Europe are the Jetsons and Australia is the Flintstones, it’s that stark in contrast,” he told Gareth Parker.

“In Europe they already have a very aggressive carbon credit system, so manufacturers are poring product into the European marketplace.

“The Australian government hasn’t even considered that, they need to as a priority.

“They should stop talking about subsidies and infrastructure, and actually start to talk about what they can do to encourage manufacturers to bring product here.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the ban 

