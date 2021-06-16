6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Australia and UK strike major free trade deal

2 mins ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Australia and UK strike major free trade deal

Australia has signed a major trade deal with the UK.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his British counterpart Boris Johnson have signed an in-principle agreement on the UK’s first major deal since Brexit.

The trade agreement covers agriculture, as well as co-operation on security, climate change and technology.

Trade Minister Dan Tehan told Gareth Parker it’s a big win for Australian farmers.

“For our wine growers it is a fantastic outcome, and also for our sugar growers, often the sugar growers miss out in these free trade agreements, but they haven’t in this one.”

He said the deal will also benefit Australian consumers.

“You will get access to cheaper cars, you will get access to cheaper whisky, cheaper produce from the UK, cheaper products,” he said.

“For the Australian consumer you will get access to British goods at a cheaper rate.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the free trade agreement 

(Photo: Rob Pinney/ Getty Images)

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882