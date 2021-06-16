Australia and UK strike major free trade deal

Australia has signed a major trade deal with the UK.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his British counterpart Boris Johnson have signed an in-principle agreement on the UK’s first major deal since Brexit.

The trade agreement covers agriculture, as well as co-operation on security, climate change and technology.

Trade Minister Dan Tehan told Gareth Parker it’s a big win for Australian farmers.

“For our wine growers it is a fantastic outcome, and also for our sugar growers, often the sugar growers miss out in these free trade agreements, but they haven’t in this one.”

He said the deal will also benefit Australian consumers.

“You will get access to cheaper cars, you will get access to cheaper whisky, cheaper produce from the UK, cheaper products,” he said.

“For the Australian consumer you will get access to British goods at a cheaper rate.”

(Photo: Rob Pinney/ Getty Images)