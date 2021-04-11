Australia abandons vaccine targets amid rollout ‘uncertainties’

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has abandoned all targets for the nationwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

It comes after Australian medical experts changed their official advice last week, suggesting the AstraZeneca vaccine not be used on those aged under 50.

The new advice is a blow to the rollout.

Mr Morrison said yesterday that the government will no longer set targets for administering vaccines.

“The Government has also not set, nor has any plans to set any new targets for completing first doses. While we would like to see these doses completed before the end of the year, it is not possible to set such targets given the many uncertainties involved,” he said in a Facebook post.

The government had previously missed every vaccine target it set itself.