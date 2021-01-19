Aussie women reveal what they hate most about modern dating

Single Australian women have revealed the things they hate most about modern dating that see old school romance go out the window.

Perth matchmaker, Louanne Ward, conducted a recent poll and told 6PR’s Steve Mills ghosting, catfishing and bread crumbing came out on top.

“Ghosting is when you just disappear” she said.

“Basically you’re in contact with somebody and everything is going great, and then all of a sudden that person just disappears.”

She said people often use ghosting to “avoid any type of confrontation.”

“Ghosting someone is the height of rudeness and it’s not necessary.”

Catfishing is when someone blatantly lies on their online profile, or pretends to be someone they are not.

The Perth relationship expert told Millsy it is rife in online dating.

“About 90 per cent of people said they lied somewhere on their online profile,” she said.

“Bread crumbing is when someone keeps one foot on the boat, and one foot in the jetty, so they’re neither in or out.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)