Aussie rock legend pays tribute to Michael Gudinski

3 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Aussie rock legend pays tribute to Michael Gudinski

The Australian music industry is reeling with the shock death of promoter and record company boss Michael Gudinski.

The Mushroom Group founder died “peacefully in his sleep” overnight, aged 68.

The lead guitarist of Australian rock band The Angels, Rick Brewster, told 6PR’s Steve Mills he was shocked by the news of his passing.

“I can’t think of anyone in the music industry that has done more for it than Michael,” he said.

“Michael started with a passion for music and he never lost that.”

The Angels, who are best known for their hit Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again, signed a record deal with the Mushroom Group in 1983.

“Michael approached us and said he’d like to sign us up … and we have been involved with Mushroom ever since,” he said.

“He’s like the great man in the background.

“He was hands on, he had to be involved in everything that was going on.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Don Arnold/ Getty Images.)

Steve Mills
News
