Aussie mum sets new Cape to Cape record

An Aussie mum has smashed the female record for the grueling Cape to Cape track.

Endurance athlete and podcast host Samantha Gash completed the 138 kilometre track in 20 hours and 47 minutes.

She is now the fastest known female to run the track solo and completely unsupported.

The 36-year-old told 6PR Breakfast “it wasn’t easy.”

“When I decided about a month ago to give the Cape to Cape a crack, it’s because I just wanted to enjoy that environment and really soak it in,” she said.

“I saw so many people with the massive packs on, walking the entire way over a couple of days and I found that quite inspiring and motivating to see that.”

She was so inspired she decided to tackle the entire track in one hit, with the hope of completing it in under 24 hours.

“I thought the biggest hurdle would be the weather, but no the biggest hurdle was me, I forgot to pack my head torch which meant I had 6 hours of darkness.”

The Melbourne based athlete spent more than 100 days in Victoria’s stage-four lockdown and flew into Perth at the end of October.

She was then required to quarantine for two weeks before tackling the punishing track.

“I definitely had appreciation for mobility and gratitude for this beautiful part of Australia, and the Cape to Cape is one of the most epic parts, what I love about it is it is so remote.”

Gash is already planning her next endurance project in Tasmania next year.

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: Adam Kenna/supplied.)