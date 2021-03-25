Aussie kids in crisis: Alarming new statistics revealed

There has been an alarming rise in the number of children self-diagnosing themselves as mentally ill via Google.

With a growing numbers of students complaining of depression, anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder and ADHD.

General Practitioner Dr Mary-Anne Lancaster said when children can often misdiagnose themselves when relying on “Dr Google”.

“Unfortunately they are finding it hard to differentiate between what might be normal for them and true illness,” she said.

“You’re allowed to feel like that but it doesn’t mean that you’ve got a mental illness, it means that you feel anxious, you feel sad, that you feel depressed.

“I am concerned that people with a really serious mental illness are being told that it’s not that serious because everybody’s got it.”

Meanwhile shocking new statistics from Kids Helpline have found more than 13,000 calls were made by suicidal children last year, which equates to one call every minute

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health contact lifeline on 13 11 14 or Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)