6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Aussie expat stuck in Bali says he struggles to put food on the table

2 mins ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Aussie expat stuck in Bali says he struggles to put food on the table

An Aussie expat living in Bali has revealed what it’s like living in Indonesia during a global pandemic.

Ryan has been working as a chef in Bali for the last six years and has been tying to get back to Australia since March 2020.

“I lost my job due to COVID, then the hotel went bankrupt.”

He says he is struggling to put food on the table for his Balinese fiancé and two children.

“I’ve been getting food from the Hillsong church here in Bali, I don’t have one cent to my name,” he said.

“We can’t live here much longer, we can’t survive.

“We are scraping at the bottom of the barrel.”

He claims he has been unable to access his Australian super and can’t afford to buy a ticket home, which costs about $3,500 one way.

“I need an urgent job to keep me out of jail and try and get back to Australia so I can provide for my family.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882