Aussie expat stuck in Bali says he struggles to put food on the table

An Aussie expat living in Bali has revealed what it’s like living in Indonesia during a global pandemic.

Ryan has been working as a chef in Bali for the last six years and has been tying to get back to Australia since March 2020.

“I lost my job due to COVID, then the hotel went bankrupt.”

He says he is struggling to put food on the table for his Balinese fiancé and two children.

“I’ve been getting food from the Hillsong church here in Bali, I don’t have one cent to my name,” he said.

“We can’t live here much longer, we can’t survive.

“We are scraping at the bottom of the barrel.”

He claims he has been unable to access his Australian super and can’t afford to buy a ticket home, which costs about $3,500 one way.

“I need an urgent job to keep me out of jail and try and get back to Australia so I can provide for my family.”

