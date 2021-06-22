6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Auction house to accept cryptocurrency..

Auction house to accept cryptocurrency in Australia first

9 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Auction house to accept cryptocurrency in Australia first

One of Australia’s biggest resellers has become the first auction house in Australia to accept cryptocurrency payments, allowing bidders to purchase anything from a toaster to a Tesla.

Lloyds Auctions will accept the cryptocurrency but the seller is still paid in Australian dollars.

Chief operating officer Lee Hames said cryptocurrency payments will be accepted on tens of thousands of items per week.

“Bitcoin and Ethereum will be accepted by Lloyds Auctions and more currencies are coming onboard as the week progresses,” he said.

“It has really been driven by customer demand … mums and dads are coming forward and they’re asking would you accept cryptocurrency?”

Press PLAY to hear what can be purchased with cryptocurrency

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882