ATCO: Reaching all the pockets of Western Australia

5 hours ago
SPONSORED ARTICLE
energypowersolar power
Article image for ATCO: Reaching all the pockets of Western Australia

WA is an enormous land mass, much of which is uninhabited. The communities and businesses dotted around regional and remote areas have a need for energy, and there are a variety of challenges in providing it.

Simon Beaumont spoke to ATCO about their plan to help get energy to these regions and what the challenges are in doing this.

Previously energy for these groups has been provided through diesel and gas generation on site, or by large scale central generation (power stations) connected by transmission lines (power poles). Today, distributed energy can be smaller hybrid systems at the user location, reducing costs in supply as well as reducing emissions. Now the reduced costs of renewables (including solar panels, wind and batteries) along with newer technologies like Hydrogen electrolysers makes it much easier, more cost effective and less carbon intensive for a community or remote business – like a mine site – to produce its own energy needs and reduce emissions.

The mixture of options within a hybrid energy system allows remote operations, communities and businesses to gather, store and distribute the energy they need in an efficient, cost effective way, also reducing their emissions.

The key to success here is the integration of these new, more affordable technologies in a seamless way.

With expertise across all energy generation, distribution, microgrids etc., ATCO is well placed to design, develop and implement these kinds of solutions. 

ATCO Working with a number of clients to design the most appropriate system for them, including mining companies and indigenous communities. If you’re looking for a solution to a complex remote power situation get in touch at  ATCO.com.au

 

Presented By ATCO

SPONSORED ARTICLE
EducationLifestyle
