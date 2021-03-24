ATCO – Powering your future

Presented by ATCO

When it comes to choosing an energy source for your home or for your business, it can be overwhelming. We know about Electricity and Solar, but how much do you know about gas and its benefits to you?

Who better to ask than the team at ATCO – who are the Owners and operators of the WA gas network, they’re also the leaders in renewable gas across Western Australia.

Energy mixes of homes are changing, there is electricity, solar, gas, batteries etc…but there are more choices now than ever before.

For most homes there is primarily a mix of electricity and gas which are both staples in WA homes and have been for a long time.

There are some cost and environmental differences and most people prefer using gas as an energy source, especially for cooking or heating not just at home but commercially too.

One of the key benefits of natural gas for both residential and commercial is cost. In WA, a unit of natural gas is around half the cost of a unit of electricity from the grid.

Natural Gas is also reliable, even when your power is out you can still use gas appliance, and last but not least – environmental, currently, natural gas has a place in reducing emissions, compared to grid supplied electricity natural gas produces significantly less greenhouse gas emissions.

Looking to the future, green hydrogen or a blend of natural gas and green hydrogen could lead to a time where gas appliances produce zero emissions.

