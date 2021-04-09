AstraZeneca vaccine blood clotting risk explained

A leading haematologist says the clotting issue associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine is “quite unique.”

The Federal Government has recommended people under 50 avoid the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine. Younger people have a slightly larger chance of developing serious blood clots after taking the shot, although it’s still very rare.

Speaking with Jane Marwick, Professor Nada Hamad said an immune trigger is what activates platelets to clot but the issue is not knowing who it will affect.

“The number [of people who experience clotting] isn’t actually that important,” she said.

“What’s important is the fact that we don’t actually know who it might affect.”

“And when that happens you can’t really minimise that risk for patients.

“Nobody wants it to be them.”

The Government has increased its order of Pfizer vaccines to compensate. It’s expected another 20 millions doses will arrive in the last quarter of this year.

(Photo: iStock by Getty)