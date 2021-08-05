AstraZeneca vaccine available from chemists at ‘any minute’

Chemist Warehouse is awaiting final confirmation before it can administer the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination from it’s stores.

Chemist Warehouse Director Sunny Narula believes receiving the jab from one of their facilities could happen at any moment.

“The government has asked us to tender to be ready any minute to administer it in the metropolitan areas,” he told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson.

“We’re expecting that approval at the end of the month.”

Once the approval is given, any chemist in the Perth metropolitan region will be able to vaccinate customers.

Mr Narula brushed away reports the company has access to the Pfizer jab.

“We don’t control supply at all. The government has asked us to ensure that we’re ready for Pfizer and have all the training protocol in place. We’ve already done all that, and we’re essentially just waiting for the government to give us the green light,” he said.

The Geraldton Chemist Warehouse will be able to vaccinate locals as of this Saturday.

