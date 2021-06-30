AstraZeneca jab confusion grows as leaders provide conflicting advice

There is a stand off between state and territory leaders and the federal government with conflicting advice being provided on the AstraZeneca jab.

Western Australia recorded a record number of vaccinations yesterday with more than 12,200 people rolling up their sleeves for the jab.

The medicines regulator recommends Pfizer for people aged under 60, but now anyone can have the AstraZeneca formula as long as they get approval from a GP.

But at a press conference this morning Premier Mark McGowan urged people under 40 not to have the AstraZeneca vaccine, based on health advice.

“What has occurred is the commonwealth has made a decision to allow for that,” he said.

“The health advice we have is they shouldn’t, the health advice from the Chief Health Officer and indeed the national health advice from the Australian Technical Group on Immunisation is that, that shouldn’t happen.”

“There is obviously a different approach by the commonwealth to that advice.”

The Premier’s comments echoed those made by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who urged Queenslanders to follow the state’s health advice and not to get the AstraZeneca jab if they are under 40.

Burnett Institute epidemiologist Professor Mike Toole said the mixed messaging is causing mass confusion amongst Australians.

“I don’t blame Australians for being confused, I am pretty confused myself.”

He said the government need to provide clear messaging to people about vaccinations.

“To reassure the public that both of the vaccines currently available are very effective at keeping you out of hospital,” he said.

“The other is that overall they are very safe.”

(Photo: Picture Alliance via Getty Images)