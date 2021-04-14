Arts Minister reveals plans to renovate Perth icon

The iconic His Majesty’s Theatre in Perth is set to undergo a $15 million makeover.

The restoration will include upgrades to the original balconies and verandas, with construction starting this week.

Culture and Arts Minister David Templeman told Millsy the building will be restored to its former glory.

“It is a very, very special heritage building,” he said.

“It has got a lot of history and we are going to bring it back to its original luster.”

The public are being urged to provide historical information to support the build.

“We want to get an idea about the colour palette that was used,” Minister Templeman said.

“A lot of the photographic evidence is black and white and we would love to hear from people who remember some of the colour palettes.”

(Photo: Supplied.)