Arrests after teenage crime spree in Esperance

6 hours ago
6PR News
A group of teenagers have been charged over a series of ram raids in Esperance on January 25.

It’s alleged the trio stole a Holden Commodore station wagon and a Mitsubishi Triton ute from a home in West Beach.

Police say they used the cars in a series of ram raids on a number of local businesses and a sporting club.

It’s alleged they stole alcohol, ice creams, confectionary items and soft drinks.

Police are still trying to find the stolen silver Holden Commodore, but the Mitsubishi Triton has been recovered.

A 19-year-old man from Pink Lake, a 19-year-old man from Chadwick and an 18-year-old man from Nulsen have been charged with a string of offences including stealing and aggravated burglary.

Police say timely information from the community helped lead to their arrests.

The 19-year old man from Pink Lake is expected to appear before the Esperance Magistrates Court today, and the other two will face court next month.

 

News
