Arrests after car crashes into bollards at Murray Street Mall

37 mins ago
6PR News
Two men have been taken into custody after an incident in the Murray Street Mall this morning.

A ute crashed into bollards and garden beds at the Barrack Street intersection just before 7am.

The car was just metres away from shop fronts in Murray Street Mall.

The men allegedly fled the scene on foot sparking a police hunt.

The pair were later arrested in Highgate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

(Photo: WA Police.)

