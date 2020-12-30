6PR
Arrest over alleged ATM crime spree

7 hours ago
6PR News
A 41-year-old man has been charged after allegedly damaging multiple ATMs across Perth.

Police say he went on a seven day spree through suburbs including Booragoon, Canning Vale, Malaga, Palmyra, Riverton, Rockingham, South Perth, Subiaco, Warnbro and Warwick.

It’s alleged he damaged some of the ATMs and stole money.

The man was charged with 15 counts of stealing, and possessing methylamphetamine and smoking paraphernalia.

The Huntingdale man is due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court today.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

(08) 9221 1882