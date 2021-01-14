6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Are climate activists behind the ‘..

Are climate activists behind the ‘tent city’ movement in Perth

4 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Are climate activists behind the ‘tent city’ movement in Perth

A Perth activist has denied his involvement in setting up the “tent city” which is currently housing homeless people in the centre of Fremantle.

During a segment on 6PR Mornings yesterday, Minister for Community Services, Simone McGurk, confirmed that activists were behind the set up.

Former member of Extinction Rebellion and spokesperson for the House the Homeless WA Campaign, Jesse Noakes, has denied the claims.

“Sadly I can take no responsibility for hundreds of people camped out in tent cities all across the Perth metro area,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“That responsibility lies squarely with the state government who has watched-over an emerging housing crisis in Western Australia and done nothing to respond to it.”

Mr Noakes told Liam Bartlett while he still believes action on climate change is needed, “we have a much more immediate crisis on our hand”.

“We have hundreds and many thousands of highly vulnerable families without a safe roof over their head, a safe bed to sleep at night, and a safe place to raise their family.”

He wouldn’t confirm who erected the tents but said “they only do it because they have nowhere else to go”.

“There is a very, very simple solution … that is to provide housing to people that need it, that is what this government need to do.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: WA Today.)

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882