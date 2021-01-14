Are climate activists behind the ‘tent city’ movement in Perth

A Perth activist has denied his involvement in setting up the “tent city” which is currently housing homeless people in the centre of Fremantle.

During a segment on 6PR Mornings yesterday, Minister for Community Services, Simone McGurk, confirmed that activists were behind the set up.

Former member of Extinction Rebellion and spokesperson for the House the Homeless WA Campaign, Jesse Noakes, has denied the claims.

“Sadly I can take no responsibility for hundreds of people camped out in tent cities all across the Perth metro area,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“That responsibility lies squarely with the state government who has watched-over an emerging housing crisis in Western Australia and done nothing to respond to it.”

Mr Noakes told Liam Bartlett while he still believes action on climate change is needed, “we have a much more immediate crisis on our hand”.

“We have hundreds and many thousands of highly vulnerable families without a safe roof over their head, a safe bed to sleep at night, and a safe place to raise their family.”

He wouldn’t confirm who erected the tents but said “they only do it because they have nowhere else to go”.

“There is a very, very simple solution … that is to provide housing to people that need it, that is what this government need to do.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: WA Today.)