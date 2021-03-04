6PR
Anthony Albanese: ‘What does it take to lose your job under Scott Morrison’

3 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has joined Perth Live’s Oliver Peterson live in the 6PR studio to discuss the fallout from allegations against the Attorney General Cristian Porter and against a former staffer for Minister for Defence Linda Reynolds.

Mr. Albanese acknowledges that the Attorney General is innocent until proven guilty but supports calls for an enquiry by the family of Mr. Porter’s alleged victim.

“They want an enquiry they want answers… this issue isn’t closed” said Mr. Albanese

“It will remain a cloud until it is resolved”

The Federal Opposition leader believes the government can not just move forward with Cristian Porter in as if nothing has happened.

“The person who sits at the apex of our legal system, the Attorney General is the first law officer of the land, I just don’t think its tenable”

Mr. Albanese is also shocked that Linda Reynolds is still in the federal cabinet and believes that Prime Minister Scott Morrison should have asked her to step down immediately upon finding out about the allegations.

“I think her position was untenable the day I asked a question of Scott Morrison of whether she should have informed him, as he says that she didn’t, about the reported sexual assault in her office… I thought she’d be gone that afternoon”.

“There is a cultural problem in parliament house… what does it take to lose your job under Scott Morrison” said Albanese.

Oliver Peterson
News
