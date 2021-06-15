6PR
Anthony Albanese doubts Christian Porter will contest the next election

5 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Anthony Albanese doubts Christian Porter will contest the next election

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says he doesn’t expect former attorney-general Christian Porter to contest the next federal election.

Mr Porter has faced intense scrutiny after he was named as the minister accused of an historical alleged rape.

Speaking on 6PR Mornings, Mr Albanese said the opposition are in a good position to win seats in the west.

Liam Bartlett: Can you win seats Anthony, here in the West, can you win key seats like Pearce, can you take that off Christian Porter for example?

Anthony Albanese: I’m not sure that he’ll be a candidate to be honest, I’ll be surprised if he is …

Liam Bartlett: Why don’t you think Christian Porter will stand? He said he will, publicly. 

Anthony Albanese: Yeah well he said he’ll sue the ABC too … We’ll wait and see what happens there. 

Click PLAY to hear more below

Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

 

