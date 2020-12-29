6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Another alleged quarantine breach in..

Another alleged quarantine breach in WA

5 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Another alleged quarantine breach in WA

A 34-year-old man has been charged with breaching WA’s quarantine laws.

It’s the second time someone has allegedly broken the rules in four days.

The man, who appeared in court yesterday, travelled to Perth from New South Wales on compassionate grounds last week.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson says he is accused of hosting someone in his room for several hours.

“Another person was invited to his room for several hours, and we have evidence which we have now put before the court,” he said.

“This man has been tested for COVID-19 and is negative.”

Yesterday the state government announced new powers for security guards at Perth’s quarantine hotels, enabling them to restrain attempted breachers.

The announcement came after another alleged breach over the weekend that saw a woman escape a hotel and roam the wider community for 12 hours.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882