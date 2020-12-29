Another alleged quarantine breach in WA

A 34-year-old man has been charged with breaching WA’s quarantine laws.

It’s the second time someone has allegedly broken the rules in four days.

The man, who appeared in court yesterday, travelled to Perth from New South Wales on compassionate grounds last week.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson says he is accused of hosting someone in his room for several hours.

“Another person was invited to his room for several hours, and we have evidence which we have now put before the court,” he said.

“This man has been tested for COVID-19 and is negative.”

Yesterday the state government announced new powers for security guards at Perth’s quarantine hotels, enabling them to restrain attempted breachers.

The announcement came after another alleged breach over the weekend that saw a woman escape a hotel and roam the wider community for 12 hours.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)