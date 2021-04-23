6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • An ode to Arthur: 103-year-old..

An ode to Arthur: 103-year-old war veteran to inspire footy crowds

11 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for An ode to Arthur: 103-year-old war veteran to inspire footy crowds

World War II veteran Arthur Leggett will recite the ode when the Fremantle Dockers clash with North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett on Friday, Mr Leggett said it is a great honour to be selected.

“It’s one of the highlights of my life, I feel very proud but I feel very responsible because I will be representing every servicemen in Western Australia.”

The 103-year-old believes Anzac Day continues to be important to remember those who fought for our freedom.

“You get to my age and all your mates are gone,” he said.

“You get a bit lonely at times, so I feel as though going down this year, I will be in the parade … and I have got all my mates with me who have passed away, you feel them there around you enjoying the moment with you.”

Mr Leggett spent four years in a German prisoner of war camp during World War II.

“I vowed and declared that if I ever got out I was going to look after myself and rise above it all, and that is what I did when I got back to Australia.”

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: Supplied.) 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882