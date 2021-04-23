An ode to Arthur: 103-year-old war veteran to inspire footy crowds

World War II veteran Arthur Leggett will recite the ode when the Fremantle Dockers clash with North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett on Friday, Mr Leggett said it is a great honour to be selected.

“It’s one of the highlights of my life, I feel very proud but I feel very responsible because I will be representing every servicemen in Western Australia.”

The 103-year-old believes Anzac Day continues to be important to remember those who fought for our freedom.

“You get to my age and all your mates are gone,” he said.

“You get a bit lonely at times, so I feel as though going down this year, I will be in the parade … and I have got all my mates with me who have passed away, you feel them there around you enjoying the moment with you.”

Mr Leggett spent four years in a German prisoner of war camp during World War II.

“I vowed and declared that if I ever got out I was going to look after myself and rise above it all, and that is what I did when I got back to Australia.”

(Photo: Supplied.)