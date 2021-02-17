6PR
An independent candidates plans to ‘stop the violence’ in Scarborough

6 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for An independent candidates plans to ‘stop the violence’ in Scarborough

A former policeman and 37-year resident of Scarborough has ambitious plans to transform the community if he wins a seat in the state election.

Dave Vos is running as an independent candidate and told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett he wants to “stop the violence in Scarborough” after a spike in recent incidents.

“They’ve got a chance to vote an independent who doesn’t have to cower to liberal power brokers, and I certainly don’t have to consult with union executives.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

