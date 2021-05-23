An epidemiologist’s message to over 50s waiting for the Pfizer jab

Australians over 50 are being warned they are not guaranteed priority access to other COVID-19 vaccines varieties later in the year.

Some people in the age group are hesitant to take the AstraZeneca jab, due to very rare cases of blood clots.

University of South Australia epidemiologist Adrian Esterman said the risks of getting a blood clot from the jab are extremely slim.

“The risk for all ages of getting these rare blood clots is about six per million,” he said.

“To put it in perspective the risk of being hit by lighting and getting serious injury is about four per million, so the risk of getting a blood clot is about the same as getting hit by lightning.

“The risk is incredibly low, and for older people the risk is much lower than that still.

“There is really no reason why people shouldn’t be taking it.”

