AMA rejects calls for calm as health crisis deepens

WA healthcare workers will rally in support of staff under investigation over the death of seven-year-old Aishwarya Aswath at Perth Children’s Hospital.

The Australian Medical Association is also referring two administrators to the national medical watchdog over failures in the healthcare system, in retaliation to the investigation into junior hospital staff.

WA president Dr Andrew Miller said it’s unfair only frontline workers are under the spotlight when administrative issues are to blame for systemic failures.

“It may be that they made some mistakes, but when you make mistakes in the workplace, you have got to ask, how experienced were they? what support were they given? and why did the system not respond when it was told many times over the last few months … that tragedy is going to happen?” he told Liam Bartlett.

“These doctors were warned many times over the last few months in formal meetings that this tragedy could occur if they didn’t change things.”

Premier Mark McGowan has called for calm but Dr Miller said doctors and nurses will continue their fight for action until the government admits the system is in crisis.

“We are out of time waiting for the government to do something about lack of access to emergency care,” Dr Miller said.

“Politicians would like this to disappear from the media cycle, they would like it to disappear from the political cycle and move on to something else.

“It’s not going to calm down until we see the full results of these inquiries and some justice around this.”

The rally will be help at Perth Children’s Hospital at 12.30pm on Tuesday.

(Photo: WA Today.)