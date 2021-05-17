6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Almost 60,000 Kia cars recalled over..

Almost 60,000 Kia cars recalled over fears they could catch fire

9 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Almost 60,000 Kia cars recalled over fears they could catch fire

Close to 60,000 Kia vehicles are being recalled, amid fears they could catch fire, even when switched off.

Kia Australia is contacting owners of QL Sportage and CK Stinger models made between 2016 and 2021, due to a computer fault which could cause a fire in the engine bay.

Editor of EV Central Toby Hagon said until the vehicles have been repaired, they should not be parked near any flammable structures or in an enclosed area.

“The issue is with one of the computers in the car, the electronic control unit … that one still remains active when the car is parked,” he told Gareth Parker.

“The ECU or the computer can take some water on board, short circuit, potentially while the car is parked and ultimately lead to a fire.”

Consumers are being asked to contact their nearest dealer to arrange an inspection and free repair of the vehicle.

A full list of the vehicles affected can be found at the Product Safety Australia website.

Press PLAY to hear more about the cars affected

 

 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882