Almost 60,000 Kia cars recalled over fears they could catch fire

Close to 60,000 Kia vehicles are being recalled, amid fears they could catch fire, even when switched off.

Kia Australia is contacting owners of QL Sportage and CK Stinger models made between 2016 and 2021, due to a computer fault which could cause a fire in the engine bay.

Editor of EV Central Toby Hagon said until the vehicles have been repaired, they should not be parked near any flammable structures or in an enclosed area.

“The issue is with one of the computers in the car, the electronic control unit … that one still remains active when the car is parked,” he told Gareth Parker.

“The ECU or the computer can take some water on board, short circuit, potentially while the car is parked and ultimately lead to a fire.”

Consumers are being asked to contact their nearest dealer to arrange an inspection and free repair of the vehicle.

A full list of the vehicles affected can be found at the Product Safety Australia website.

